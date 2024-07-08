Wolverhampton Wanderers could reportedly turn to former Leeds United goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, with Arsenal eyeing their current understudy stopper Daniel Bentley.

Bentley currently acts as cover for Jose Sa at Molineux, although has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. Although he has not been a regular starter under Gary O’Neil, his departure would create a vacancy in the goalkeeping department.

According to The Sun’s transfer specialist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Schmeichel could be an option as Wolves seek a new back-up goalkeeper. He boasts a wealth of experience at 37 and is a former Premier League winner with Leicester City, therefore would arguably be an ideal understudy.

Kasper Schmeichel spent the 2010/11 season at Leeds United. Image: Steve Riding

He currently plies his trade in Belgium with Anderlecht, having joined the club from French outfit Nice last year. The former Manchester City stopper had previously spent over a decade at Leicester City, who recruited him from Leeds in 2011.

While Schmeichel would most likely go into Molineux as a number two, Bentley could find himself as the third-choice goalkeeper at Arsenal. The Gunners have signed David Raya on a permanent basis from Brentford and still have Aaron Ramsdale in their ranks.

There has been plenty of transfer speculation regarding Ramsdale, although it appears he is staying put for now.

Schmeichel made 37 appearances for Leeds as they narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs in the 2010/11 campaign. In recent years, he has spoken bluntly about how his father Peter’s connection with Manchester United hindered his time at Elland Road.

