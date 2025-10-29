The 2025/26 season may be in its infancy, but there has been plenty of change in the Scottish Premiership already.

Rangers recently parted with Russell Martin before handing the reins to former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl.

There has now been a change on the green side of Glasgow, as Brendan Rodgers has resigned as manager. He has been replaced - temporarily - by Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney.

A statement issued by Celtic read: “The club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the club.

“Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the club and we wish him further success in the future.

“The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible.

“We are pleased that during this interim period former Celtic manager, Martin O’Neill and former Celtic player, Shaun Maloney have agreed to take charge of Celtic first-team matters. Further details will be confirmed shortly.”

Here are the early BetVictor favourites to land the Celtic gig on a permanent basis - with some familiar faces featured.