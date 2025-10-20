Rangers next manager: Danny Rohl 'poised' for job after Sheffield Wednesday exit and U-turn
The 36-year-old has been on the market since he parted with crisis-stricken Wednesday over the summer.
He steered the Owls to Championship safety in his maiden campaign before leading them into mid-table security in his second.
Off-field turbulence led to his departure and the German has since been linked with an array of posts.
When Rangers relieved Russell Martin of his duties, Rohl’s name was circulated as a potential successor.
Danny Rohl twist
He was even said to have held talks with the Scottish giants, only for reports to later indicate he had pulled out of the race.
However, according to The Guardian, Rohl now looks set to take the reins at Ibrox and oversee their Europa League clash with SK Brann on Thursday (October 23).
He has overtaken Kevin Muscat as the frontrunner for the role, which has been temporarily filled by Steven Smith.
Danny Rohl ambition
In the summer, Rohl spoke openly of his desire to manage at the elite level, telling BILD: “The Bundesliga is obviously something special because I grew up with it. For me, it's always about working at the highest level.
“I want to compete against the best teams, with the best coaches. I have the good feeling that I've been able to generate significant added value over the last 18/19 months in a demanding league with very different playing styles.
“It feels good that my name is constantly being mentioned both here in England and in Germany. But I also know that football is fast-paced.
“The last 18 or 19 months are no reason to rest. I remain very, very ambitious. And I'm always ready to work hard.”