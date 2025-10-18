Henrik Pedersen pointed to a “bigger perspective” after Sheffield Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic.

A threadbare Owls squad made the trip to the capital to round off another worrying week, during which it emerged a winding up petition is on the cards.

Goals from Sonny Carey and Reece Burke gave Charlton a 2-0 lead at half-time, but Jamal Lowe fired back in the second half.

A comeback was threatened, but the game ended with Wednesday 2-1 down and with 10 men after goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was dismissed.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen watched his side suffer a 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic. | James Fearn/Getty Images

Henrik Pedersen verdict

When asked about his side sinking to the bottom of the Championship table, Pedersen said: “We have a little bit bigger perspective - we know it’s a difficult situation.

“How the boys are working and played in the second half has given us all confidence and courage that we can get points in the future and compete with many teams in the Championship.

“But we need to be braver from the first to the last minute - not just after 45 minutes when we are 2-0 down. Then we can do more.

“The first goal was a little present that we gave them. Then we concede shortly before the second half.

“We showed togetherness and a strong culture to keep on working. We had 60 per cent possession and higher expected goals. All the data is in the right direction.

“I said to the boys ‘head up, chest up – rest now and we have to be ready again for Wednesday evening’.”

Sheffield Wednesday battled but left Charlton Athletic empty-handed. | James Fearn/Getty Images

Nathan Jones reflects

Charlton boss Nathan Jones added: “They put us under a lot of pressure in the second half and if I was being really critical then I’d have liked us to have had more control.

