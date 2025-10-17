Josh Windass makes 'easy' Sheffield Wednesday admission as he lifts lid on Wrexham move and Rangers interest

Josh Windass has conceded his decision to swap Sheffield Wednesday for Wrexham was “easy”.

The 31-year-old was among the high-profile exits at Hillsborough over the summer as the club’s off-field chaos led to an exodus.

He had spent five-and-a-half years in S6, scoring 53 goals in 182 appearances.

Windass, the son of Hull City icon Dean, linked up with fast-rising Wrexham following their promotion from League One.

Josh Windass joined Wrexham from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.placeholder image
Josh Windass joined Wrexham from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Josh Windass admission

In an interview with The Athletic, the versatile attacker has made a frank admission regarding his decision to leave the Owls for the Red Dragons.

He said: “It was quite easy. I nearly left the previous summer but with the manager [Danny Rohl] staying, I ended up staying too.

“This time, I was ready to move on to a fresh challenge. I could have gone back [to Rangers] this summer. I had some really good times there, a great club. But I didn’t think it was right at this time.”

Start to life at Wrexham

It has not been plain-sailing in the Championship for Wrexham but Windass has impressed. Since making the move, he has notched three goals in seven appearances.

Wrexham are owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who have poured money into the club over the years.

Sealing promotion to the Premier League would be a momentous achievement for Wrexham and is the goal for the ambitious hierarchy.

Josh Windass was a key figure for Sheffield Wednesday before his summer departure.placeholder image
Josh Windass was a key figure for Sheffield Wednesday before his summer departure. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Windass said: “All the other stuff the owners do is amazing. The community, the [new] stand, the stadium and all the money they are putting into it.

“But the key component of any football team is to win and that’s what they have done. We need to do the same. We need to get winning and get up the table.”

Wrexham sit 18th in the Championship table, while crisis-stricken Wednesday occupy 23rd.

