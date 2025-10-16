Danny Rohl makes decision over future after Sheffield Wednesday exit as Rangers 'discussions' update emerges

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 16th Oct 2025, 09:44 BST
Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has reportedly made a decision over his future amid links with Rangers.

The 36-year-old was a virtual unknown when he replaced Xisco Munoz at the Hillsborough helm back in 2023.

However, in just under two seasons, the German established himself as one of the brightest young coaches in Europe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He steered Wednesday to Championship safety in his maiden campaign, later pushing the Owls into mid-table in his second.

Off-field turbulence took its toll on Rohl, who departed S6 in the summer after months of speculation.

Danny Rohl left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer after months of speculation.placeholder image
Danny Rohl left Sheffield Wednesday in the summer after months of speculation. | Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Danny Rohl update

There has been talk of interest from Scottish giants Rangers, who are on the hunt for a new head coach after axing Russell Martin.

Talks were said to have taken place, but Sky Sports have claimed Rohl has withdrawn from consideration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is thought to have impressed during discussions, although the report has suggested he is no longer in the race.

Kevin Muscat, who represented Rangers during his playing days, is now believed to be the frontrunner.

Danny Rohl steered Sheffield Wednesday to a mid-table finish in the Championship last season. placeholder image
Danny Rohl steered Sheffield Wednesday to a mid-table finish in the Championship last season. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Danny Rohl’s future

While he may not be heading north of the border, it appears only a matter of time before Rohl finds a new home in management.

His ability to work wonders in such trying conditions at Wednesday will have no doubt caught the eye of many clubs across the globe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sign up to our WhatsApp Channel for the latest

In the summer, Rohl said: “I want to compete against the best teams, with the best coaches. I have the good feeling that I've been able to generate significant added value over the last 18/19 months in a demanding league with very different playing styles.

“It feels good that my name is constantly being mentioned both here in England and in Germany. But I also know that football is fast-paced.

“The last 18 or 19 months are no reason to rest. I remain very, very ambitious. And I'm always ready to work hard.”

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday's Manchester United loanee Harry Amass growing to love defensive side of game

Related topics:Danny RohlRangersScottish Premiership
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice