Danny Rohl makes decision over future after Sheffield Wednesday exit as Rangers 'discussions' update emerges
The 36-year-old was a virtual unknown when he replaced Xisco Munoz at the Hillsborough helm back in 2023.
However, in just under two seasons, the German established himself as one of the brightest young coaches in Europe.
He steered Wednesday to Championship safety in his maiden campaign, later pushing the Owls into mid-table in his second.
Off-field turbulence took its toll on Rohl, who departed S6 in the summer after months of speculation.
Danny Rohl update
There has been talk of interest from Scottish giants Rangers, who are on the hunt for a new head coach after axing Russell Martin.
Talks were said to have taken place, but Sky Sports have claimed Rohl has withdrawn from consideration.
He is thought to have impressed during discussions, although the report has suggested he is no longer in the race.
Kevin Muscat, who represented Rangers during his playing days, is now believed to be the frontrunner.
Danny Rohl’s future
While he may not be heading north of the border, it appears only a matter of time before Rohl finds a new home in management.
His ability to work wonders in such trying conditions at Wednesday will have no doubt caught the eye of many clubs across the globe.
In the summer, Rohl said: “I want to compete against the best teams, with the best coaches. I have the good feeling that I've been able to generate significant added value over the last 18/19 months in a demanding league with very different playing styles.
“It feels good that my name is constantly being mentioned both here in England and in Germany. But I also know that football is fast-paced.
“The last 18 or 19 months are no reason to rest. I remain very, very ambitious. And I'm always ready to work hard.”