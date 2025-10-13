Barry Bannan believes his former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl would improve results if he landed the Rangers job.

Rohl left Hillsborough in the summer after months of speculation regarding his future at the club. It looked to be a matter of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ as Rohl grew increasingly frustrated with off-field turbulence.

The 36-year-old is considered among the most exciting young coaches around, although has not bounced back into work since his Owls exit.

He has, however, been linked with a move to Scottish giants Rangers following the club’s decision to wield Russell Martin of his duties.

Bannan is a player who knows Rohl well and thinks the German could reverse the fortunes of the struggling Gers.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan enjoyed his time working under Danny Rohl. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Barry Bannan’s verdict

Bannan told BBC Scotland: "Danny was really good, he had a winning mindset from his first meeting.

"He was a young manager so the boys were intrigued to see how he would go about it, but we all left that meeting knowing we had a top, top manger on our hands. He was only young but he came across as highly confident.

"He took to Sheffield Wednesday and the fans took to him right away because of the passion he showed.

"I know he is up for a battle - he came to us when we were rock bottom and looked likely to be relegated but we stayed up that year and kicked on.

"Knowing the manager's character and looking at that Rangers team, there'd be an upturn in results if Danny did get the job.

"I'll put my neck out on the line and say he is the best manager I have worked under. He is brilliant."

Barry Bannan serves as captain of crisis-stricken Sheffield Wednesday. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

New assistant required

It remains to be seen whether or not Rohl heads north of the border, but it appears highly unlikely he would be followed by Chris Powell if he did.