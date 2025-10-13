Former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town coach Chris Powell has a new role - just 14 days after securing his last one.

Powell left Wednesday in the summer after two years spent as an assistant to Danny Rohl. He was a popular figure in S6 and had been lauded for his criticism of the club’s regime.

The former Huddersfield manager bounced back into coaching on September 29, securing a role as an interim first-team coach at Walsall.

However, he has already moved on to become the assistant to newly-appointed Luton Town manager Jack Wilshere.

Chris Powell was an assistant to Danny Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Luton Town appointment

Luton’s CEO Gary Sweet said: “Jack’s passion, intelligence, and modern approach to the game align perfectly with the values and ambitions of Luton Town. His experience at the highest level and commitment to developing talent make him the ideal fit for our next chapter.

“He has impressed everyone involved in our extensive selection process with his passion for football, his determination to succeed in management and his deep knowledge of all things Luton Town.

“That started as a very young boy in our youth system, and has continued throughout his life, always living locally and with close friends who are long-term season ticket holders at Kenilworth Road.

“It was during his time training with our first team at The Brache in the summer of 2022 where he refamiliarised himself with the club, and realised the time was right to follow his coaching path, which took him back to Arsenal, where the world of course had seen him come through as a generational midfield talent.

“Luton has always been a part of his journey, and as a club renowned for giving young coaches their break in management, we are so pleased to welcome him back.

“He already knows a number of our squad, and as a board we are all excited at the prospect of seeing his career progress alongside someone as respected in the game as Chris."

Jack Wilshere is the new manager of Luton Town. | Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Change at Kenilworth Road

Wilshere has replaced Matt Bloomfield, who oversaw relegation from the Championship and an underwhelming start to life in League One.

The new Hatters boss said: “This club’s story inspires me. [It is] built on belief, unity, and hard work.

“The club have shown incredible character on and off the pitch in recent times, and I’m honoured to lead to take the responsibility to lead this group into the future.

“There’s so much of the season still to play for and I’m excited about getting to work and putting my own stamp on things, and moving this club forward in a positive direction.