Former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City boss Simon Grayson has been axed by Hartlepool United.

The 55-year-old took charge of the fifth-tier side in June and oversaw a revamp of the squad over the summer.

However, the overhaul has not paid dividends and Grayson has been relieved of his duties after just four wins in 14 National League games.

He has departed with the Pools sat 12th in the table and looking to appoint their ninth manager since the summer of 2022.

Simon Grayson has been relieved of his duties as Hartlepool United boss. | Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Hartlepool United confirm exit

A club statement read: “Hartlepool United Football Club has today parted company with manager Simon Grayson.

Club stalwart and former Hull City and Harrogate Town midfielder Nicky Featherstone has been installed as caretaker manager.

“Following discussions yesterday evening and a board meeting this morning, it became clear that expectations with performances and results have not been met.

“Obtaining one win in the last 11 games falls short of the required standard; therefore, the board of directors have collectively made the extremely difficult decision to relieve Simon of his duties.

“The Board wishes to thank Simon for his efforts and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

“Nicky Featherstone, aided by Elliott Dickman and Adam Smith, will take control of the team for the interim period, starting with Tuesday night’s FA Cup Replay at home to Gainsborough Trinity.”

Simon Grayson managed Leeds United between 2008 and 2012. | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Simon Grayson’s managerial career

Grayson is a familiar face across Yorkshire and represented Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford in his playing days.

He returned to Elland Road as manager, leading the Whites between 2008 and 2012. During that time, Leeds were promoted from League One to the Championship.

Grayson later emulated the feat at Huddersfield in 2012, although could not drag Bradford up the League One table in 2018.