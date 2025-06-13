Former Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City boss Simon Grayson has sealed a return to management in England.

The 55-year-old has ventured abroad for his last two jobs, managing Bengaluru in India and then Lalitpur City in Nepal.

After leading the latter to a league title, Grayson has returned to England and taken the reins at Hartlepool United.

The National League outfit are in the midst of a turbulent chapter in their history and none of their last four managers have led more than 20 games.

Grayson has succeeded Anthony Limbrick, who has been axed after just four months at the helm.

Simon Grayson has taken charge of fifth-tier Hartlepool United. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Simon Grayson appointed

He said: “I really happy to join Hartlepool United FC. The club has gone through some tough times recently but by working hard together as a staff and fanbase, we can bring back the good times which this football club deserves.

“Hartlepool is a club with real potential and I’m excited by the prospect of what we can achieve here. I can’t wait to get started.”

Pools chairman Raj Singh added: “I’m delighted that Simon has accepted the role. Simon is someone who has been on our radar for a while and he’s been my preferred candidate in the past when we’ve looked for managers, but for one reason or the other it didn’t come off.

“He comes with vast experience including promotions in EFL. The board unanimously decided to go for Simon and it’s great that we’ve been able to secure him for an initial two-year period.

“We’re all looking forward to the working with him. That work starts immediately as we look to build a squad that pushes for promotion next season.”

Simon Grayson was in charge of Leeds United between 2008 and 2012. | PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Simon Grayson’s managerial career

Grayson is something of a promotion specialist, having taken each of the first four clubs he managed up.

He steered Blackpool into the Championship in 2007, later emulating the feat with Leeds in 2010, Huddersfield in 2012 and Preston North End in 2015.