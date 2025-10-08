Leeds United defender Max Wober has revealed the extent of his injury that has plagued his Werder Bremen loan spell.

The 27-year-old, who can operate at centre-back or left-back, joined Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2023.

However, he was out of the door mere months later in the aftermath of Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League.

After a season on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach, he played a bit-part role in Leeds’ Championship title-winning campaign.

Wober was then sent out for a second loan spell, this time at Werder Bremen, but injury has denied him a return to Bundesliga action.

Since making the move, the Austria international has managed just one cup appearance.

Max Wober was a bit-part player as Leeds United clinched the Championship title last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Max Wober’s injury admission

He told Sky Germany: “The whole thing happened a week-and-a-half before the cup match in Bielefeld. I got a hamstring injury. It caused a structural injury to the muscle. The muscle tore little by little.

“I didn't really notice it during the game. The next morning, however, came with a major shock - I woke up with a huge lump in my thigh. Shortly afterward, I was diagnosed with a torn muscle and a torn muscle bundle.

“Since then, I've been fighting to get back as quickly as possible. Now it's all about the muscle growing back, then I can fully tackle rehab.”

Max Wober joined Leeds United from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2023. | George Wood/Getty Images

Potential Leeds United exit

Wober is among the loaned out Leeds players who do not appear to have a future at Elland Road. He returned to the Whites ranks with even more top flight experience under his belt, yet could not dislodge Joe Rodon or Pascal Struijk in the heart of defence.

Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, signed from Udinese and Wolfsburg respectively summer, have also found it tough to break in to the side at centre-back.

When asked if he had considered a longer-term stay at Werder Bremen, Wober said: “Of course, that thought occurred to me.

“Pre-season went very well for me; I felt physically fit and had no problems at all with my knee. When you then suffer another setback and hear that it's going to be at least three months off again, it's quite sobering.

“You briefly thin ‘maybe it's just not meant to be anymore’. But I've since dismissed those thoughts and turned my full focus back to the future.