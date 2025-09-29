Chris Powell lands new role after Sheffield Wednesday exit as Walsall hire ex-Huddersfield Town boss
The 56-year-old is a popular figure in English football and acted as an assistant to Danny Rohl during the German’s eventful Wednesday reign.
He left Hillsborough alongside Rohl in the summer and has had some time away from the dugout doing punditry work.
However, the former Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic boss has now bounced back into coaching with the League Two table-topping Saddlers.
Chris Powell on new Walsall gig
He said: “A few weeks back I received a phonecall and it was [Walsall boss] Mat Sadler. We’d seen each other before at various functions, football dinners but nothing too deep. We had a good chat, he told me what was happening and if I’d be interested.
“It piqued my interest and we spoke a few times on the phone. I came in and had a chat with him for a couple of hours and then I came in the following week to watch them train but from a distance and eventually I said yes it would be a good idea for me to come in and add to what they already have.
“There’s a good culture here, a good environment and when I’ve watched them train and watched the games on my iPad, because I thought it was best to look from afar, but I really like what I see and hopefully the way things are going they can carry on for the team and for the football club.
“I love watching games, I was at West Brom v Leicester on Friday night, but there’s nothing like being on the touchline, there’s nothing like improving people, improving players and being with a group that has a common goal.
“The club wants to achieve something and hopefully I’ll have a small part in that but the bigger picture is trying to improve people, players and the football club as a whole.”
Formerly a manager in his own right, Powell has preferred to take up backroom roles in recent years. Before joining Wednesday, he had spells working with the England national team, Tottenham Hotspur and ADO Den Haag.
Chris Powell on Sheffield Wednesday plight
He was revered by Owls supporters during his time in S6 and has been praised for his vocal criticism of the club’s dysfunctional regime.
Last month, Powell said: “I've said it to many people, that it's the most functional dysfunctional football club I've ever been at.
“Particularly the last few months, from maybe about March, when that was the first time players and staff hadn't been paid, you just felt a little bit uneasy with what the future might entail. But we carried on.
“We bought in a consultant for head of recruitment, a really, really good guy who helped out Danny and the coaching staff really well. But there's no board of directors. So, the club is run by the owner, [Dejphon] Chansiri, and there's a consultant who's sort of his link and club secretary. That's it.
“There's no one to ring. There's no one to speak to. Now, it all falls on the shoulders of maybe the club secretary, and that's very difficult for her.
“I mean, basically, people will get an email saying ‘we know times are hard, it's very difficult, we're trying to resolve the situation’. But that’s it.”