Chris Powell has joined Walsall as an interim coach after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 56-year-old is a popular figure in English football and acted as an assistant to Danny Rohl during the German’s eventful Wednesday reign.

He left Hillsborough alongside Rohl in the summer and has had some time away from the dugout doing punditry work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the former Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic boss has now bounced back into coaching with the League Two table-topping Saddlers.

Chris Powell helped Sheffield Wednesday achieve stability on the pitch. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chris Powell on new Walsall gig

He said: “A few weeks back I received a phonecall and it was [Walsall boss] Mat Sadler. We’d seen each other before at various functions, football dinners but nothing too deep. We had a good chat, he told me what was happening and if I’d be interested.

“It piqued my interest and we spoke a few times on the phone. I came in and had a chat with him for a couple of hours and then I came in the following week to watch them train but from a distance and eventually I said yes it would be a good idea for me to come in and add to what they already have.

“There’s a good culture here, a good environment and when I’ve watched them train and watched the games on my iPad, because I thought it was best to look from afar, but I really like what I see and hopefully the way things are going they can carry on for the team and for the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love watching games, I was at West Brom v Leicester on Friday night, but there’s nothing like being on the touchline, there’s nothing like improving people, improving players and being with a group that has a common goal.

“The club wants to achieve something and hopefully I’ll have a small part in that but the bigger picture is trying to improve people, players and the football club as a whole.”

Formerly a manager in his own right, Powell has preferred to take up backroom roles in recent years. Before joining Wednesday, he had spells working with the England national team, Tottenham Hotspur and ADO Den Haag.

Chris Powell managed Huddersfield Town between September 2014 and November 2015. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Chris Powell on Sheffield Wednesday plight

He was revered by Owls supporters during his time in S6 and has been praised for his vocal criticism of the club’s dysfunctional regime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, Powell said: “I've said it to many people, that it's the most functional dysfunctional football club I've ever been at.

“Particularly the last few months, from maybe about March, when that was the first time players and staff hadn't been paid, you just felt a little bit uneasy with what the future might entail. But we carried on.

“We bought in a consultant for head of recruitment, a really, really good guy who helped out Danny and the coaching staff really well. But there's no board of directors. So, the club is run by the owner, [Dejphon] Chansiri, and there's a consultant who's sort of his link and club secretary. That's it.

“There's no one to ring. There's no one to speak to. Now, it all falls on the shoulders of maybe the club secretary, and that's very difficult for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad