Rangers next manager: Danny Rohl emerges as 'contender' after Sheffield Wednesday exit

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Published 8th Oct 2025, 10:21 BST
Danny Rohl has reportedly emerged as a contender for the Rangers job after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.

The 36-year-old left the Owls in late July, although his departure had been on the cards for a lengthy period.

He did a stellar job at Hillsborough, steering the club to Championship safety and then dragging them into mid-table security.

However, off-field turbulence made the German’s job tough and he was strongly linked with an array of posts while at the helm.

He is yet to bounce back into management, although a high-profile vacancy has just opened.

Danny Rohl is available to hire after leaving Sheffield Wednesday.placeholder image
Danny Rohl is available to hire after leaving Sheffield Wednesday. | Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Danny Rohl linked with Rangers

According to talkSPORT, Rohl is appreciated by senior figures at Rangers following their decision to axe Russell Martin.

The Scottish giants have endured a dismal start to the campaign and have won just one league fixture. Martin was shown the door after a 1-1 draw with Falkirk at the weekend.

A statement issued by the club read: “Rangers Football Club confirms that it has parted company with head coach, Russell Martin.

“While all transition periods require some time, results have not met the club's expectations. Assistant head coach, Matt Gill, and first-team coach, Mike Williamson, will also be departing.

“Russell and his staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout their time at the club. We thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the future. Further updates from the club will follow in due course.”

Russell Martin has been relieved of his duties as Rangers head coach. placeholder image
Russell Martin has been relieved of his duties as Rangers head coach. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Contenders for Rangers job

Rohl’s transformation of Wednesday after he replaced Xisco Munoz serves as a clear example of his ability to reverse fortunes.

That is a skill that could prove appealing to Rangers, who are in dire need of a quick turn around. The club’s former boss Steven Gerrard has also been linked with the post, as has Dutch legend Mark van Bommel.

A move to Ibrox would reunite Rohl with winger Djeidi Gassama, who he managed during his Hillsborough reign.

