The 39-year-old only took the reins in the summer, bouncing back into football after being dismissed by Southampton.

He arrived with the promise of attractive football, but his philosophy failed to yield results in the Scottish Premiership.

A 1-1 draw away at Falkirk proved to be the final straw for for the Gers hierarchy and with Rangers eighth after one win in seven, Martin was axed.

A statement issued by the club read: “Rangers Football Club confirms that it has parted company with head coach, Russell Martin.

“While all transition periods require some time, results have not met the club's expectations. Assistant head coach, Matt Gill, and first-team coach, Mike Williamson, will also be departing.

“Russell and his staff have worked exceptionally hard throughout their time at the club. We thank them for their efforts and wish them well for the future. Further updates from the club will follow in due course.”

Martin lasted just 123 days at the helm and speculation regarding his potential successor is now rife. Rangers are already 11 points behind league leaders Heart of Midlothian, and nine points adrift of second-placed Celtic.

The challenge at Ibrox is a daunting one, but one plenty of managers will be keen to take on.

Here are the early BetVictor favourites to become the next Rangers head coach.

1 . Favourites for Rangers job A look at the early favourites for the Rangers job - featuring some familiar faces. | Euan Cherry/Getty Images Photo Sales