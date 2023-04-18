All Sections
Championship news: Watford, Burnley, Millwall and Luton Town eye summer transfer moves

Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as clubs prepare for their next games

By Harry Mail
Published 18th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST

Promotion chasing Sheffield United and Middlesbrough face Bristol City and Hull City up next. Huddersfield Town face an away trip to Sunderland.

Rotherham United lock horns with already promoted Burnley. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Watford eye defender

Watford are reportedly keeping tabs on Liverpool defender Luke Chambers, according to the Daily Record. The youngster is currently on loan in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock to gain some experience. He is due to return to Anfield at the end of this season and they have a decision to make on what to do with him next.

Burnley want left-back

Already promoted Burnley are keen to bring back Chelsea loan man Ian Maatsen for the next campaign as they prepare for life in the Premier League, as per Football Insider. The left-back has been a hit on loan at Turf Moor this term and has made 37 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals. He has also had stints at Charlton Athletic and Coventry City in the past.

Striker in-demand

Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Luton Town are said to have joined the race for Charlton striker Miles Leaburn. Football League World claim the second tier trio will battle it out with Premier League outfit Aston Villa to land the highly-rated teenager in the next transfer window. The former Chelsea academy man has scored 13 goals already in this campaign and has a bright future ahead of him.