Latest news on the transfer front involving both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough emerges ahead of their upcoming Championship games

Sheffield United and Middlesbrough are both reportedly interested in Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet ahead of the summer. The pair are both currently looking to gain promotion to the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail (via BBC Sport), they have both ‘sent scouts’ to watch the attacker in action in the Scottish Premiership. Fellow Championship clubs Preston North End and Wigan Athletic are also believed to be admirers.

Sheffield United could see the Scotland international as someone to bolster their attacking options ahead of the next campaign. Middlesbrough will have a vacancy to fill up top with Cameron Archer due to return to parent club Aston Villa when his loan spell ends.

Nisbet, 26, has been on the books at Hibs since 2020 and has fired 35 goals in 91 games for the Edinburgh outfit in all competitions. His contract at Easter Road expires in May 2024 meaning he still has over a year left on his deal.