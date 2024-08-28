His coach Tim Walter is a big advocate for video assistant referee (VAR) technology in the Championship, but Hull City midfielder Regan Slater says opinions amongst the players are divided.

Not for the first time, Walter called for the introduction of VARs in English football's second tier after Hull were denied a penalty in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Millwall.

The technology is used in the play-off finals, Premier League and the latter stages of domestic cup competitions, but not in the second tier.

It caused yet more controversy on Sunday when a goal Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara scored in the third added minute at home to Newcastle United was over-ruled by Tim Robinson for a highly contentious handball. The game finished 1-1.

After Wolverhampton Wanderers tried and failed to scrap VAR in the top division this summer, the Premier League cited a survey claiming 77 per cent of fans supported the system it has been using since 2019. The league-commissioned survey of 1,315 people described as "Premier League followers" and 340 "fan attenders" was out of sync with most such recent surveys.

Slater says there is no consensus amongst players. He admits when his shot hit Jake Cooper's outstretched arm on Saturday he was all in favour but on balance the former Sheffield United player thinks it would do more harm than good for the Championship.

"I think it'd be really mixed opinions," said the 24-year-old, yet to play in a game with a VAR.

"I'd like to yes on Saturday because we'd have got a penalty but it's just going to slow the game down and the Championship's fast-flowing so I think you would lose a lot of what the league's about.

FRSUTRATION: Midfielder Regan Slater saw Hull City denied what he felt was a clear penalty against Millwall

"I'd probably say no overall.

"I'm a Sheff U fan and my family who are big Sheff U fans aren't keen on it."

Saturday's incident also highlighted confusion over the handball rule.

Fourth official Ollie Yates told Walter a handball had not been given because of how close Slater was to Cooper, referee David Webb told the midfielder it was because he was stretching out to break his fall.

VAR CONTROVERSY: Dango Ouattara (second from the left) scoring what appeared to be Bournemouth's injury-time winner at home to Newcastle United on Sunday, until video assistant referee Tim Robinson intervened

"I thought Saturday it was 100 per cent going to be a penalty and as soon as it hit his hands I turned expecting him (Webb) to have the whistle in his mouth," said Slater.

"We had a meeting a couple of weeks ago about the changes but I don't really know where it stands."

Hull are close to finalising a number of transfers across all areas of the pitch ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline but the thing that would most lift morale is a first win of the season. They are at Leeds United in the Championship on Saturday.

"Going there and getting a win would kick start it for us a little bit," said Slater. "The performances have been getting to be better so I like to think we'd go there and build again. Now it's time to get a win.

"It's a big occasion, a derby. Regardless of who we're playing we need to make a step in the right direction and get the three points.