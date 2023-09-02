All Sections
Championship results including Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough v QPR predicted - gallery

With the summer transfer window in the rear view mirror, fans can now focus on this weekend’s action.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 09:24 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 09:24 BST

Deadline day may have kept many up into the late hours but enthusiasm will not have been dampened for a mouthwatering round of Championship fixtures.

There is a Yorkshire derby between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday to look forward to, as well as a reunion for Huddersfield Town and current West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan.

Elsewhere, Hull City will visit Leicester City following their late flurry of signings and Rotherham United will host Norwich City.

Over at the Riverside, Middlesbrough will be looking to pick up their first league win of the season against Queens Park Rangers.

The outcomes of this weekend’s fixtures have been predicted by the BetVictor supercomputer, which adopts the Monte Carlo method and uses a Python-based match simulator.

Here are the predicted outcomes.

Here are this weekend's Championship fixtures as predicted by a supercomputer.

1. Championship fixtures predicted

Here are this weekend's Championship fixtures as predicted by a supercomputer.

Away win probability: 39.5 per cent

2. Birmingham City v Millwall

Away win probability: 39.5 per cent Photo: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Home win probability: 44.2 per cent

3. Swansea City v Bristol City

Home win probability: 44.2 per cent Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Away win probability: 56.8 per cent

4. Sunderland v Southampton

Away win probability: 56.8 per cent Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

