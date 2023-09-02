For the first time this season, Middlesbrough will play without the noise of transfer speculation in the background when they host Queens Park Rangers.

The transfer window has slammed shut, bringing an end to an eventful summer for clubs across the country.

Middlesbrough made 14 signings over the course of the window, ending with a flourish by recruiting Lewis O’Brien and Sam Greenwood on loan deals as well as Alex Bangura on a permanent basis.

Boro boss Michael Carrick is relishing the prospect of welcoming the new loanees into the squad, having signed them from Nottingham Forest and Leeds United respectively,

Middlesbrough are preparing to face Queens Park Rangers. Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

Speaking before Bangura’s arrival, he said: “Both boys are really good fits, both on and off the pitch, for what we want.

"[I am] really happy with the work we've done in general throughout the window and really excited for individually what the boys can bring, but certainly [for] what we can do as a team.”

There has been a clear focus on recruiting players with time on their side, with the likes of Lukas Engel, Morgan Rogers and Samuel Silvera all under the age of 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick said: “I'm really happy with the squad as we sit now, I think we've got a really good balance. I think we've brought a lot of good players into the group, very good ages a lot of them in terms of that next stage in their careers.”

Carrick has been encouraged by early signs from his side, although results have been far from satisfactory. Boro are still waiting on their first league win and Carrick is cautious performances can only pacify for so long.