Earlier this month, the Sky Blues had been handed an eviction notice by the Mike Ashley-owned company after they took over the stadium in November following the news rugby union Gallagher Premiership club Wasps were placed into administration.
A statement on the club’s website said: “Coventry City Football Club is pleased to confirm that it has signed a new licence agreement with Frasers Group in order for the club to continue to play home games at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
“This represents a positive step forward for the club and its fans and we now look forward to establishing a constructive working relationship with Frasers Group. The licence that we have today signed will run until May 2023 and is subject to EFL approval, which we expect to be granted on Tuesday.
“Coventry City will now commence amicable talks with Frasers Group with a view to agreeing a longer-term licence for the club to play at the Arena.”
Prior to Fraser Group’s takeover of the stadium, Coventry had a lease in place until 2031, which had been signed in March 2021. However, last week it was announced they had been told a new lease must be agreed after previously believing the terms of the agreement signed last year would stand.
Three Yorkshire clubs have already played their fixtures at Coventry this season with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United both losing there in October while Rotherham United drew 2-2 in the same month.
Huddersfield Town make the trip on January 24 in a midweek fixture before Hull City are the final White Rose club to make the trip as they head to Coventry on March 11.