Coventry City will play the remainder of their home games this season at the Coventry Building Society Arena after signing a deal with Frasers Group.

Earlier this month, the Sky Blues had been handed an eviction notice by the Mike Ashley-owned company after they took over the stadium in November following the news rugby union Gallagher Premiership club Wasps were placed into administration.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Coventry City Football Club is pleased to confirm that it has signed a new licence agreement with Frasers Group in order for the club to continue to play home games at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This represents a positive step forward for the club and its fans and we now look forward to establishing a constructive working relationship with Frasers Group. The licence that we have today signed will run until May 2023 and is subject to EFL approval, which we expect to be granted on Tuesday.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: General view inside the stadium, home of Wasps and Coventry City ahead of the Sky Bet Championship between Coventry City and Rotherham United at The Coventry Building Society Arena on October 25, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coventry City will now commence amicable talks with Frasers Group with a view to agreeing a longer-term licence for the club to play at the Arena.”

Prior to Fraser Group’s takeover of the stadium, Coventry had a lease in place until 2031, which had been signed in March 2021. However, last week it was announced they had been told a new lease must be agreed after previously believing the terms of the agreement signed last year would stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three Yorkshire clubs have already played their fixtures at Coventry this season with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United both losing there in October while Rotherham United drew 2-2 in the same month.