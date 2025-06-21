All 24 Championship season ticket prices: How Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United & more compare

Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Hull City are among the many passionately supported clubs in the Championship.

Supporters flock to their club’s home on a weekly basis to show support and many purchase season tickets, giving them access to every single home game. It is a big commitment, both of time and money.

In a time of financial hardship for many, forking out for a season ticket is a significant outlay. Some clubs have been praised for their reasonable pricing, while others have faced scrutiny for pricing fans out of the game.

The summer is when clubs look to essentially sell their ambition to fans, displaying their intent with decisions made in the transfer market.

If the marquee signings keep coming, the fans will most likely follow.

With the 2025/26 season edging closer, here is a look at the cheapest adult season ticket made available at each Championship club.

1. All 24 Championship season ticket prices

Cheapest adult season ticket: £262

2. 24. Queens Park Rangers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £262 | Jaimi Joy/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294

3. 23. Preston North End

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294 | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £299

4. 22. Blackburn Rovers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £299 | Ed Sykes/Getty Images

