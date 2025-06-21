Supporters flock to their club’s home on a weekly basis to show support and many purchase season tickets, giving them access to every single home game. It is a big commitment, both of time and money.

In a time of financial hardship for many, forking out for a season ticket is a significant outlay. Some clubs have been praised for their reasonable pricing, while others have faced scrutiny for pricing fans out of the game.

The summer is when clubs look to essentially sell their ambition to fans, displaying their intent with decisions made in the transfer market.

If the marquee signings keep coming, the fans will most likely follow.

With the 2025/26 season edging closer, here is a look at the cheapest adult season ticket made available at each Championship club.

1 . All 24 Championship season ticket prices A look at the cheapest adult season tickets made available by each of the 24 Championship clubs.

2 . 24. Queens Park Rangers Cheapest adult season ticket: £262