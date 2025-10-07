Championship's worst stadiums - where Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United rank

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 7th Oct 2025, 07:45 BST

The best and worst Championship stadiums - and where the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Hull City rank.

The second tier of English football is home to some of the most iconic stadiums in the British game.

From old-school grounds to modern arenas, there is plenty of variety for fans who travel up and down the country supporting their team.

Stadiums are considerably more than just venues for football, they are staples of tradition for those who follow their clubs religiously.

Fans with season tickets will often sit in the same seat for years, surrounded by the same people, and experience the highs and lows along with players and managers.

The importance of grounds means fans can be rather tribal and defensive about them. Ask football fans for their favourite ground and many will respond with their club’s home turf.

The Yorkshire Post have assembled a table ranking Championship stadiums from worst to best, using the average Google reviews rating of each ground to determine standings.

Flick through our gallery to see where your club has been placed - each stadium is scored out of five.

Every stadium in the Championship ranked from worst to best - according to Google reviews.

1. Best and worst stadiums in the Championship

Every stadium in the Championship ranked from worst to best - according to Google reviews. | George Wood/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4

2. 7. Kassam Stadium (Oxford United)

Google reviews rating: 4 | Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.1

3. 6. MATRADE Loftus Road Stadium (Queens Park Rangers)

Google reviews rating: 4.1 | Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.2

4. 5. Ewood Park (Blackburn Rovers)

Google reviews rating: 4.2 | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

