Chris Wilder’s side made the trip to the MKM Stadium for a Yorkshire derby, preparing to face a clutch of former Blades.

Hull City emerged as 1-0 victors thanks to a David Akintola goal in the first half and an Ivor Pandur penalty save in the second.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, slumped to a 5-0 home defeat to Coventry City in a game interrupted by some Owls fans running on the pitch to protest Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership.

Middlesbrough were unbeaten in the league ahead of their trip to Fratton Park, but fell to a 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City played out a 1-1 draw and the scoreline was the same in the meeting between Wrexham and Birmingham City.

Bristol City were beaten by Queens Park Rangers, Millwall breezed past West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End saw off Charlton Athletic.

Ipswich Town secured bragging rights with a derby win over Norwich City, Leicester City clinched three points away at Swansea City and Watford edged past Oxford United.

Derby County hosted Southampton at Pride Park and secured a 1-1 draw after Adam Armstrong’s opener for the Saints was cancelled out by Patrick Agyemang.

Following the latest round of fixtures, Opta’s supercomputer has been deployed to predict how the final table will look in May.