Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen does not believe the latest fan protest had much influence on his side’s game against Coventry City.

10 minutes into Wednesday’s meeting with Coventry, a group of home supporters made their way on to the pitch of Hillsborough.

Play was interrupted but did eventually resume, with the Sky Blues running out as 5-0 winners in South Yorkshire.

Post-match, Pedersen hailed the way in which his players handled the latest protest against Dejphon Chansiri’s ownership.

Henrik Pedersen watched his Sheffield Wednesday side lose 5-0 to Coventry City. | Tony King/Getty Images

Henrik Pedersen responds to protest

He said: “I understand when the fans have a process and I’m just happy that it didn’t take longer before we could start the game again, so I don’t think it had much influence for our game.

“I think the players handled this very calm and we were ready again when the game started.”

Coventry are targeting promotion to the Premier League and there was a clear gulf in quality as Frank Lampard’s side ran riot.

Brandon Thomas-Asante bagged a brace, while Haji Wright, Ellis Simms and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto got in on the act.

Sheffield Wednesday defeat assessed

Pedersen said: “Yes, a tough afternoon against a very, very good team from Coventry.

“We gave ourselves a difficult beginning. Three times we have clearings where we could clear forward and to give ourselves this beginning after three minutes is tough.

“The morale in the team and the belief in the team was intact. I think we had a really good period and we were strong on the ball and we also had more opportunities, but we don’t have the same clinical effect as when Coventry get the chances.

“They don’t create much against us in these phases of the game and the second goal, we’re winning the ball.

“It was a good protective goal. We win the ball, we try to play out, then we lose the ball – and then we are coming back again.