The second tier of English football is notoriously unpredictable, but even by its own standards has been chaotic this term.

Sheffield United, for example, were one game away from the Premier League last season and now sit in the relegation zone.

Alongside the Blades in the bottom three are Norwich City, who similarly were expected to be strong. Sheffield Wednesday are rooted to the foot of the table and sit on a tally of -6 after entering administration.

Southampton and Birmingham City were tipped for promotion tilts in the summer, although currently sit 20th and 15th respectively. There were people who believed Ipswich Town would blow rivals out of the water - the Tractor Boys are 12th.

Coventry City sit top of the tree, with Middlesbrough hot on their heels. Millwall, Bristol City, Stoke City and Charlton Athletic occupy play-off spots, but Hull City and Leicester City are among those in the chasing pack.

The table will change regularly over the course of the campaign and Opta have deployed their supercomputer to predict how it will look in May.

Flick through our gallery to see where your club has been placed.