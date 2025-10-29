UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has paid tribute to fans, staff and players at Sheffield Wednesday after the club were placed into administration.

There have been mixed emotions at Hillsborough since it was confirmed the significant step had been taken.

Fans rejoiced at the ousting of unpopular owner Dejphon Chansiri, although administration always sparks concern.

Starmer mentioned the Owls during the latest session of Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), having been asked about the ‘3UP’ campaign.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash put the question to the PM, asking if he agreed there should be a third promotion place up for grabs in the fifth tier.

Mr Brash said: “This simple change would be transformational for these historic clubs, many of which are over a century old.

“Does the PM agree with this campaign to put football first would help the new football regulator protect club heritage, ensure stability and put fairness and fans back at the heart of our game?”

The PM responded: “The structure of the leagues is a matter for leagues themselves but I do commend [Brash’s] campaign and everything that he's putting behind it.

“I also want to pay tribute to the staff, the fans and the players at Sheffield Wednesday at this difficult time.

“We’ve delivered the football regulator to stand up for fans and make sure clubs have fit and proper owners.”

There has been early interest in buying the Owls and US-based businessman John McEvoy is among those to have been linked.

Joint-administrator Julian Pitts told The Yorkshire Post: "Clearly, Sheffield Wednesday are one of the biggest names in football, the history says it all.

"I think there will be a lot more interest still to come and the challenge for us is to cut through potential interest that isn't really going to have the financial wherewithal.