US-based billionaire John McEvoy has been credited with interest in Sheffield Wednesday.

The crisis-stricken Owls are now in administration, a concerning development in some respects but one that has led to some glee.

Dejphon Chansiri no longer has his hand on the wheel at Hillsborough, clearing the path for a new era to be ushered in.

He bought Wednesday a decade ago, but has overseen a plummet into turmoil. In recent months, players and staff members have repeatedly been made to wait for their wages.

The club’s administrators have been tasked with safeguarding the club’s future and are scouring the field for investment.

According to The Telegraph, McEvoy is among the leading candidates to pick up the baton in S6. Here is everything we know about him.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking towards life after Dejphon Chansiri. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Who is John McEvoy?

As outlined by The Telegraph, McEvoy has invested in baseball, ice hockey and music as part of his wide-ranging portfolio.

He is said to own minor ownership stakes in US National Hockey League outfit Nashville Predators and Major League Baseball side Colorado Rockies.

McEvoy is also the founder of a San Diego-based mobile device distribution company.

Sheffield link

He may be US-based, but McEvoy already has a connection of sorts to Sheffield. In 2019, he bought a minority stake in talent agency Various Artists.

Among their clients are Tom Grennan and Mel C, as well as Reverend and the Makers. The latter are fronted by Jon McClure, a well-known Wednesday supporter.

Coventry City interest

In 2022, the BBC claimed McEvoy was considering a bid for current Championship high-fliers Coventry City.

It was suggested he had attended a game and met with a senior figure, although a takeover did not materialise.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have returned in their droves following the end of their boycott. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Potential investors circling

There is already plenty of interest in Wednesday, according to joint administrator Julian Pitts.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "Clearly, Sheffield Wednesday are one of the biggest names in football, the history says it all.

"I think there will be a lot more interest still to come and the challenge for us is to cut through potential interest that isn't really going to have the financial wherewithal.

"I suspect that within the next two to three weeks we will have a real idea as to who are serious players.