Championship team of the week dominated by Blackpool, Watford as Middlesbrough man and Leeds United loanee star - gallery

A look at who features in the Championship team of the week including Middlesbrough starlet

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:42 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:45 GMT

Middlesbrough drew 1-1 with Stoke City earlier this week and the gap between them and Sheffield United in 2nd now sits at six points. Michael Carrick’s side took the lead through top scorer Chuba Akpom.

However, the Potters proved to be tough opponents and levelled the game up before half-time. The visitors then went in search of a winner in the second-half but weren’t able to get past Zack Steffen in the Boro goal.

Elsewhere, there were big wins for Blackpool, Burnley, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers. Using statistics from WhoScored, here is a look at the Championship team of the week...

Rating: 8.7

1. Daniel Bachmann, Watford

Rating: 8.7

Rating: 7.8

2. Ki-Jana Hoever, Stoke

Rating: 7.8

Rating: 8.4

3. Curtis Nelson, Blackpool

Rating: 8.4 Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Rating: 8.2

4. Charlie Cresswell, Millwall

Rating: 8.2 Photo: Chloe Knott

