A look at who features in the Championship team of the week including Middlesbrough starlet

Middlesbrough drew 1-1 with Stoke City earlier this week and the gap between them and Sheffield United in 2nd now sits at six points. Michael Carrick’s side took the lead through top scorer Chuba Akpom.

However, the Potters proved to be tough opponents and levelled the game up before half-time. The visitors then went in search of a winner in the second-half but weren’t able to get past Zack Steffen in the Boro goal.

Elsewhere, there were big wins for Blackpool, Burnley, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers. Using statistics from WhoScored, here is a look at the Championship team of the week...

1 . Daniel Bachmann, Watford Rating: 8.7

2 . Ki-Jana Hoever, Stoke Rating: 7.8

3 . Curtis Nelson, Blackpool Rating: 8.4

4 . Charlie Cresswell, Millwall Rating: 8.2