With the end of the 2024-25 domestic football season has come plenty of reflection, but it is time to look forward to the season to come.

A new transfer window opened on Sunday, and on June 18 Leeds United will discover their fixtures for the coming Premier League campaign. Eight days later it will be the turn of the Football League.

Summer, and especially pre-season are a time for dreaming before reality gets chance to come along and crush it, so what should be the big hopes for Yorkshire's clubs in 2025-26?

A new owner for Sheffield Wednesday: The Owls are going nowhere fast under Dejphon Chansiri and whilst it is certainly not fair to put all their problems at the Thai businessman's door, as rumours swirl about bids from would-be American buyers, it is essential the club gets a new, more ambitious, wealthier owner to finally restore the historic old club to its proper standing in the English game, and eventually to get Hillsborough back somewhere close to its past glories too.

For Leeds United to compete in the Premier League: It is just not the Whites who need this, the whole of English football is crying out for a promoted team – preferably more than one – to stay in next season's top flight and make the relegation battle competitive again. For Leeds to do that will require some big but also shrewd investment, and for manager Daniel Farke to show his Premier League failures at Norwich City were down to a lack of money, not a lack of managerial nous on his part.Sheffield United and York City to come back stronger: It will have stung both clubs to have missed out on promotion after winning 90 and 96 points respectively. History is on the Blades’ side – Sunderland in 1998 and Leeds last year won 90 points the season after being relegated from the Premier League, lost the play-off final and won the title with three-figure points tallies the next season. Likewise, Barnet finished second in the 2023-24 Conference and went up automatically 12 months later.

New cultures refreshing, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United: All three have first-time managers taking charge of their first full seasons and after a dismal League One campaign for their clubs, it can be the breath of fresh air needed for them.

Patience and time for their managers: This applies to all managers, but especially Conor Hourihane, Lee Grant and Matt Hamshaw, who should not be judged on whether they win promotion next season, but how they changed the mindset and entertainment values at clubs who have lost their way. To do that, they will need time and support. As former players, Barnsley legend Hourihane and local lad Hamshaw should have more of a buffer but trigger-happy chairman Kevin Nagle will need to give Grant the same leeway at Huddersfield.

RETURNING HERO: Richard Wood (left) with manager Matt Hamshaw (Image courtesy of Rotherham United)

Michael Carrick repays Middlesbrough's faith: The manager of Middlesbrough can rarely complain about not being given enough time, but in his third season in the job, Carrick needs to demonstrate to Steve Gibson that he has learnt from 2024-25, when the Teessiders were not ruthless enough in front of goal and too generous defensively. And the changes need to be evident pretty early in the season.

Acun Ilicali learns his lessons: Being too patient is never anything Hull City's owner can be accused of but he needs to allow his new coach to feel his way into English football, but also to get a wriggle on in the transfer market and not be as tardy in recruitment as the Tigers were last summer. A bit more balance rather than a trolley dash for No 10s and wingers would help too, with former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Martin Hodge now heading up recruitment.

Injuries on the decrease: The likes of Wednesday, Barnsley, Huddersfield and Rotherham suffered badly with injuries. Lots of factors go into it but it would be nice to think those clubs will take a proper look at the root of their problems and deal with them.

VAR not to spoilt it: Okay, so there is not a snowflake's chance in Hell of this happening but after a season of all Yorkshire's clubs being spared the torture of video assistant referees until the Championship play-off final, it would be lovely if Leeds could get through a year without VAR spoiling a game. Okay, a month. Alright, a week.

Harrogate Town's gates to continue rising: The last seven home crowds of the season were all above average for the Sulphurites and the one before only a smidgeon below. A 10-match unbeaten run at Wetherby Road was part of the equation, but it would be nice to see them build on that upward trajectory.

A cup run: Someone. Anyone. Please.