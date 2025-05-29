Stale.

That was the best way to describe all three of Yorkshire's League One clubs in the second half of the massive let-down that was 2024-25.

All managerial appointments are a gamble, and turning to rookie Lee Grant is a bigger risk than most on the part of Huddersfield Town.

But just like Barnsley and Rotherham United, who made their moves during the season’s mirthless run-in, it felt like they needed the freshness of a young coach full of new ideas.

Ever since the departure of David Wagner in 2019, grim has been the default setting at Huddersfield.

A third-place Championship finish under Carlos Corberan in 2021-22 was the only season in seven where the Terriers were not fighting relegation. Completing the drop from Premier League to League One last season was supposed to be the nadir, the bottoming out, but it has not proved to be the case.

Charged with taking Town straight back up, some of the football under Michael Duff was moribund, but he at least had them in the promotion picture, despite bad injury problems. The moment the team dropped out of the play-off places, he was clearing his desk.

FRESH THINKING: Former goalkeeper Lee Grant should bring new ideas as Huddersfield Town coach (Image: Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Town lost a scarcely believable 15 of their last 21 games as understandable apathy amongst the supporters seemed to be inexcusably mirrored on the pitch.

Fans had fallen out with the football, the footballers, and those in charge.

The stables needed a thorough cleaning, and Grant is only the start. A director of football is required to work with him on a new-look team. The injury record needs sorting too.

Already onto his sixth manager/coach two years after buying the club, chairman Kevin Nagle needs to get this one right.

UNDER PRESSURE: Huddersfield Town chairman/owner Kevin Nagle (right) with the sporting director - Mark Cartwright - he sacked at Easter (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

Like Conor Hourihane at Barnsley and Matt Hamshaw at Rotherham, Grant has been working towards this for a long time but like them, he will need patience – not Nagle’s strong point.

That the ex-goalkeeper has been the forwards coach in an Ipswich Town squad scoring goals like nobody's business until their Premier League reality check speaks even louder than the 42-year-old’s many coaching certificates.

Grant's football ought to be brighter than the dour fare under Duff and Darren Moore, the rugged stuff of Danny Cowley and the defensive-minded approach, dare we say it, of wizardly escapologist Neil Warnock, who brought smiles a different way.

Even Corberan did not play anything like the invigorating football of his coaching mentor Marcelo Bielsa.

Plenty of highly-rated coaches have had reputations trashed at the management coal face – Mark Fotheringham, Danny Schofield and Jan Siewert are all recent examples at Huddersfield.