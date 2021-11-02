Charlton Athletic 1 Rotherham United 1: Millers miss chance to move into automatic promotion places

Mickel Miller’s first league goal for the promotion-chasing Millers was cancelled out by Conor Washington’s late effort at The Valley.

Boss Paul Warne made two changes after his side hammered Sunderland on Saturday as captain Richard Wood returned and Miller made his first league start since the 4-1 win over Portsmouth.

SPOILS SHARED: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Rotherham United. Picture: PA Wire.

Both sides started brightly with Dan Barlaser and Washington going close at either end of the pitch in the opening ten minutes.

Millers’ stopper Josh Vickers made the first save of the game as he kept out Alex Gilbey’s long-range effort.

Defender Michael Ihiekwe headed over the bar before Michael Smith agonisingly failed to take advantage of a defensive mix up as they visitors threatened.

Warne’s charges were let off just before the break when Washington headed straight at Vickers.

And the South Yorkshire side took full advantage as Miller put them ahead from Wes Harding's cross in first-half stoppage time.

The visitors had to soak up some early pressure after the restart as Vickers denied Washington before Rarmani Edmonds-Green produced a great block.

Potent Smith, was has already bagged an impressive 12 goals this season, was frustrated by a fine fingertip stop from Craig MacGillvray.

And moments later the hosts’ stopper was at it again to keep out Freddie Ladapo’s thunderous header.

The visitors should have put the game to bed when Shane Ferguson struck over from Chiedozie Ogbene’s knock down.

And those missed opportunities allowed Washington rescued a late point for the Addicks as his deflected strike found the bottom corner with seven minutes to go.

Charlton Athletic: MacGillivray, Gunter, Pearce, Famewo, Dobson, Jaiyesimi (Blackett-Taylor, 80), Gilbey, Lee, Purrington, Stockley, Washington. Unused subs: Kirk, Henderson, Clare, Elerewe, Watson, Davison.

Rotherham United: Vickers, Edmonds-Green, Wood, Ihiekwe (Ogbene, 59), Barlaser, Harding, Rathbone, Wiles (Odoffin, 81), Miller (Ferguson, 68), Smith, Ladapo. Unused subs: Johansson, Kayode, Sadlier, Grigg.