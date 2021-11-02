Neil Warnock explains why Middlesbrough have stopped trying to sign free agents - despite injury problems continuing

With the January transfer window around two months away, Warnock feels that any players who have been without a club since the summer would need to take that time to get up to match fitness.

Boro had held discussions with Robbie Brady over a move to the Riverside, with the Republic of Ireland midfielder without a club after leaving Burnley. However, the 29-year-old instead joined Bournemouth last month.

But Warnock admits that he does not anticipate any signings to be made until the transfer window opens again in January.

“I think that’s over now. We could have probably signed Robbie Brady if we’d have agreed everything there and then. But it wasn’t to be," said Warnock, whose side face Luton Town this evening.

“We don’t want to just sign anybody. I would have taken Robbie because he is a good player. But other than that, they don’t come smashing me in the face right now free transfers.

“We’re talking about November now. If they’ve not had a club and we’re into November, chances are it’ll take us to the transfer window to get them fit.

“So you can’t really win now. We’d have taken Robbie because we had him up and he showed what his fitness could be and the quality on the ball he has.