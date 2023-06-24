All Sections
Charlton Athletic complete signing of Barnsley FC loan star Harry Isted on two-year deal following Luton Town release

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of goalkeeper Harry Isted following his impressive loan spell at Barnsley.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST

The 26-year-old joined Barnsley on a temporary basis from Luton Town in January, starring between the sticks as the club reached the League One play-off final.

Luton confirmed he would be departing upon the expiry of his Hatters contract and Charlton have swooped, securing his signature on a two-year-deal including the option of a third year. In the Charlton statement confirming his arrival, Isted said: “It feels great to be a Charlton player. The manager [Dean Holden] rang me and told me he wanted to bring me in and sold the club to me well, which was a big reason why I made the decision to come here.”

Addicks boss Holden added: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to bring Harry in. He’s an excellent all-round goalkeeper. He was very impressive at Barnsley last season, culminating in that eye-catching performance in the play-off final at Wembley.

The 26-year-old joined Barnsley on a temporary basis from Luton Town in January, starring between the sticks as the club reached the League One play-off final. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesThe 26-year-old joined Barnsley on a temporary basis from Luton Town in January, starring between the sticks as the club reached the League One play-off final. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
The 26-year-old joined Barnsley on a temporary basis from Luton Town in January, starring between the sticks as the club reached the League One play-off final. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“Successful sides are built in competition for places and players driving each other to improve. With him and Ash [Maynard-Brewer] we have two very talented goalkeepers and I’m looking forward to working with them both.”

