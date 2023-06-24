The 26-year-old joined Barnsley on a temporary basis from Luton Town in January, starring between the sticks as the club reached the League One play-off final.

Luton confirmed he would be departing upon the expiry of his Hatters contract and Charlton have swooped, securing his signature on a two-year-deal including the option of a third year. In the Charlton statement confirming his arrival, Isted said: “It feels great to be a Charlton player. The manager [Dean Holden] rang me and told me he wanted to bring me in and sold the club to me well, which was a big reason why I made the decision to come here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Addicks boss Holden added: “I’m really pleased we’ve been able to bring Harry in. He’s an excellent all-round goalkeeper. He was very impressive at Barnsley last season, culminating in that eye-catching performance in the play-off final at Wembley.

The 26-year-old joined Barnsley on a temporary basis from Luton Town in January, starring between the sticks as the club reached the League One play-off final. Image: George Wood/Getty Images