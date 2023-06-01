All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital

Luton Town release goalkeeper Harry Isted after impressive Barnsley FC loan along with ex-Arsenal and Aston Villa midfielder

Luton Town have released goalkeeper Harry Isted following the conclusion of his impressive loan spell at Barnsley.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:41 BST

The 26-year-old joined the Reds on loan in January, establishing himself as number one at Oakwell and helping the club reach the League One play-off final.

He was particularly impressive during the defeat at Wembley, making a sensational save to deny Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith at point blank range. However, Luton have confirmed he will be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also departing Premier League-bound Luton are experienced defender Sonny Bradley and former Aston Villa midfielder Henri Lansbury. A spokesperson for the club said: “All at Kenilworth Road would like to thank Sonny, Henri and Harry for their wonderful service to the club and for the respective roles they have each played in our three promotions.”

The 26-year-old joined the Reds on loan in January. Image: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesThe 26-year-old joined the Reds on loan in January. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
The 26-year-old joined the Reds on loan in January. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
Related topics:Luton TownAston VillaSonny BradleyLeague OneSheffield Wednesday