Luton Town have released goalkeeper Harry Isted following the conclusion of his impressive loan spell at Barnsley.

The 26-year-old joined the Reds on loan in January, establishing himself as number one at Oakwell and helping the club reach the League One play-off final.

He was particularly impressive during the defeat at Wembley, making a sensational save to deny Sheffield Wednesday forward Michael Smith at point blank range. However, Luton have confirmed he will be leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Also departing Premier League-bound Luton are experienced defender Sonny Bradley and former Aston Villa midfielder Henri Lansbury. A spokesperson for the club said: “All at Kenilworth Road would like to thank Sonny, Henri and Harry for their wonderful service to the club and for the respective roles they have each played in our three promotions.”