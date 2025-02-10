Chelsea 'closing in' on signing of £6m midfielder previously eyed by Leeds United

By Tom Coates

Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:24 BST
Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Leeds United-linked midfielder Dario Essugo, according to a report.

The 19-year-old is currently contracted to Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, but was loaned to Spanish side Las Palmas in August.

Prior to the opening of the winter transfer window, the Portugal youth international was reported to be on the radar of Championship pace-setters Leeds.

A £6m loan-to-buy deal was mooted for the teenage star, who has made 14 appearances in La Liga this term.

Dario Essugo is currently on loan at Las Palmas in Spain.placeholder image
Dario Essugo is currently on loan at Las Palmas in Spain. | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

However, it was reported on deadline day that Chelsea were considering a late swoop for the midfielder.

According to The Sun, the Blues are now closing in on the capture of the highly-rated prospect.

It is believed Chelsea are keen to agree on a fee for the midfielder, with his stock soaring with every passing week at Las Palmas.

Dario Essugo was linked with Leeds United in December. placeholder image
Dario Essugo was linked with Leeds United in December. | David Ramos/Getty Images

The teenager could potentially make the move to England in the summer, when his current loan agreement is brought to an end.

Chelsea did not make any signings in the winter window, while Leeds were one of just two Championship sides not to recruit a new face.

