Chelsea 'closing in' on signing of £6m midfielder previously eyed by Leeds United

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Leeds United-linked midfielder Dario Essugo, according to a report.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old is currently contracted to Sporting Lisbon in Portugal, but was loaned to Spanish side Las Palmas in August.

Prior to the opening of the winter transfer window, the Portugal youth international was reported to be on the radar of Championship pace-setters Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A £6m loan-to-buy deal was mooted for the teenage star, who has made 14 appearances in La Liga this term.

Dario Essugo is currently on loan at Las Palmas in Spain. | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

However, it was reported on deadline day that Chelsea were considering a late swoop for the midfielder.

According to The Sun, the Blues are now closing in on the capture of the highly-rated prospect.

It is believed Chelsea are keen to agree on a fee for the midfielder, with his stock soaring with every passing week at Las Palmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dario Essugo was linked with Leeds United in December. | David Ramos/Getty Images

The teenager could potentially make the move to England in the summer, when his current loan agreement is brought to an end.