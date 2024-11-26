Ipswich Town’s former Hull City star Liam Delap is reportedly not being eyed by his former club Manchester City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forward was well thought of within Manchester City’s youth system and showed potential across loan spells at Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull.

However, after a season in Yorkshire with the Tigers, he was allowed to join Ipswich on a permanent basis in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has hit the ground running at Portman Road, netting six goals in 12 Premier League outings and fuelling talk of interest from Chelsea.

Reports have also indicated Manchester City could be interested in bringing Delap back to the Etihad Stadium.

Liam Delap spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull City from Manchester City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Despite talk of a potential reunion, GiveMeSport have claimed Manchester City are not in fact planning to activate a buy-back clause.

The news could potentially be music to the ears of Chelsea, who are believed to be keen on bolstering their frontline with the acquisition of the England youth international.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich, meanwhile, are reportedly determined to fend off interest in the 21-year-old.