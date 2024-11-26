Chelsea handed transfer boost as Manchester City update regarding former Hull City star emerges
The forward was well thought of within Manchester City’s youth system and showed potential across loan spells at Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull.
However, after a season in Yorkshire with the Tigers, he was allowed to join Ipswich on a permanent basis in the summer.
He has hit the ground running at Portman Road, netting six goals in 12 Premier League outings and fuelling talk of interest from Chelsea.
Reports have also indicated Manchester City could be interested in bringing Delap back to the Etihad Stadium.
Despite talk of a potential reunion, GiveMeSport have claimed Manchester City are not in fact planning to activate a buy-back clause.
The news could potentially be music to the ears of Chelsea, who are believed to be keen on bolstering their frontline with the acquisition of the England youth international.
Ipswich, meanwhile, are reportedly determined to fend off interest in the 21-year-old.
Delap started his journey in Derby County’s academy, moving to Manchester City in 2019. Football is in his blood, as he is the son of former Stoke City long-throw specialist Rory.
