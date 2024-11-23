Chelsea 'keen' on former Hull City and Preston North End forward who only recently made £20m move
Delap only joined Ipswich in the summer, making a £20m switch from Manchester City despite talk of interest from Southampton.
He had failed to make the grade at the Etihad Stadium but showed promise across loan spells at Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull.
The 21-year-old has taken to life at Portman Road like a duck to water, registering six goals in 11 Premier League appearances.
His exploits appear to have attracted attention, with i crediting Chelsea with interest in securing his services.
Delap is thought to have rated extremely high on the club’s advanced transfer metrics, making him a potential target for the Blues.
Chelsea were heavily linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in the summer but a deal failed to materialise, therefore Delap could potentially emerge as an alternative option.
Hull fans took to Delap during his season with the Tigers and there were calls among the fanbase for his services to be retained.
He made a total of 32 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals. In playing regular Premier League football, the frontman has followed in the footsteps of his father, ex-Stoke midfielder Rory.
