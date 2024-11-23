Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing former Hull City forward Liam Delap from Ipswich Town.

He had failed to make the grade at the Etihad Stadium but showed promise across loan spells at Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull.

The 21-year-old has taken to life at Portman Road like a duck to water, registering six goals in 11 Premier League appearances.

His exploits appear to have attracted attention, with i crediting Chelsea with interest in securing his services.

Liam Delap spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Hull City. | George Wood/Getty Images

Delap is thought to have rated extremely high on the club’s advanced transfer metrics, making him a potential target for the Blues.

Chelsea were heavily linked with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen in the summer but a deal failed to materialise, therefore Delap could potentially emerge as an alternative option.

Hull fans took to Delap during his season with the Tigers and there were calls among the fanbase for his services to be retained.