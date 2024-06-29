Southampton are reportedly keen on signing former Hull City loan star Liam Delap from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old has not yet made a first-team breakthrough at the Etihad Stadium, although has had three separate loan spells in the Championship. The most successful of the stints was his most recent one, at Hull.

Although his stay was disrupted by injury, Delap impressed when fit and was serenaded with chants of “sign him up” towards the end of his time at the MKM Stadium.

Manchester City are reportedly willing to offload the former Stoke City and Preston North End loanee, with a £10m price tag said to have been slapped on the England youth international.

Manchester City's Liam Delap spent last season on loan at Hull City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Southampton are keen on winning the race to secure Delap’s signature. The Saints are said to be keen on Delap leading their attack following their return to the Premier League.

The report claims Hull would like Delap back on loan, although a Premier League move is thought to appeal to the young frontman.