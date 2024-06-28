Southampton 'set' to sign former Leeds United and Bradford City defender on free transfer
The 30-year-old is a product of the Leeds academy and went on to make 104 senior appearances for the club. He left under a cloud in 2017, stepping up to the Premier League with a move to Burnley.
However, after seven years at Turf Moor, it appears his time as a Claret is coming to an end. As per Sky Sports, he will join Southampton upon the expiry of his contract.
His future has been up in the air for some time and he was even linked with a move back to Leeds last summer. A return did not materialise and he instead remained at Burnley, making 28 appearances as the Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League.
While Burnley fell out of the top flight, Southampton regained their spot in the division by defeating Leeds in the Championship play-off final. They have now reportedly struck a deal to bring Taylor on board.
As well as being a familiar face at Elland Road, Taylor is also known elsewhere in Yorkshire having spent time on loan at York City and Bradford City. Now a vastly experienced left-back, Taylor has six seasons of Premier League football on his CV and is also a Championship title-winner.
Discussing his future with the Burnley Express earlier this year, Taylor said: “At the start of the season I wasn’t playing, so I’m just happy to be playing now every week.
“I’m not really concentrating on anything past the summer, I’m just happy to be playing every week. I’m enjoying my football and trying to do the best for this club and get us as far up the table and out of trouble as much as I possibly can.”
