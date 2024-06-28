Southampton are reportedly set to sign former Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor from Burnley.

The 30-year-old is a product of the Leeds academy and went on to make 104 senior appearances for the club. He left under a cloud in 2017, stepping up to the Premier League with a move to Burnley.

However, after seven years at Turf Moor, it appears his time as a Claret is coming to an end. As per Sky Sports, he will join Southampton upon the expiry of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His future has been up in the air for some time and he was even linked with a move back to Leeds last summer. A return did not materialise and he instead remained at Burnley, making 28 appearances as the Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Charlie Taylor left Leeds United in 2017 - but was linked with a return to the club last year. Image: Bruce Rollinson

While Burnley fell out of the top flight, Southampton regained their spot in the division by defeating Leeds in the Championship play-off final. They have now reportedly struck a deal to bring Taylor on board.

As well as being a familiar face at Elland Road, Taylor is also known elsewhere in Yorkshire having spent time on loan at York City and Bradford City. Now a vastly experienced left-back, Taylor has six seasons of Premier League football on his CV and is also a Championship title-winner.

Discussing his future with the Burnley Express earlier this year, Taylor said: “At the start of the season I wasn’t playing, so I’m just happy to be playing now every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad