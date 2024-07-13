Ipswich Town have completed the permanent signing of former Hull City loanee Liam Delap from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a productive spell at the MKM Stadium last season, scoring eight goals in 31 league appearances to help take the Tigers to the brink of the Championship play-offs.

Speaking to Town TV, Delap said: “I’m really excited. I have heard so many good things about the feeling around the club, and how the players and staff work. That’s exactly why I’m excited to be here.

Liam Delap spent last season on loan at Hull City. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

“The manager here likes to play exciting football. It’s quick and intense and I am looking forward to that. I want to bring goals and assists and I’ll work as hard as I can to help the team.”

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said: "We are delighted to bring Liam to the club. We think he is a player with the qualities to help the team this season but also to be an important player for the club for many years to come.

