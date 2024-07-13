Ipswich Town confirm £20m signing of former Hull City and Preston North End loanee from Manchester City
The 21-year-old enjoyed a productive spell at the MKM Stadium last season, scoring eight goals in 31 league appearances to help take the Tigers to the brink of the Championship play-offs.
He has not been prolific across stints at Hull, Preston North End and Stoke City but has shown enough potential to land a Premier League opportunity. Ipswich are understood to have forked out £15m for his services, with a further £5m potentially due in add-ons.
Speaking to Town TV, Delap said: “I’m really excited. I have heard so many good things about the feeling around the club, and how the players and staff work. That’s exactly why I’m excited to be here.
“The manager here likes to play exciting football. It’s quick and intense and I am looking forward to that. I want to bring goals and assists and I’ll work as hard as I can to help the team.”
Delap had been linked with Southampton, but Ipswich have managed to lure yet another in-demand figure to Portman Road. Among their new signings is defender Ben Johnson, who was reported as a target for a raft of clubs.
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said: "We are delighted to bring Liam to the club. We think he is a player with the qualities to help the team this season but also to be an important player for the club for many years to come.
“He is a player with outstanding physical and technical attributes who has a hunger to come here and continue to learn and improve. He has gained good first-team experience from a young age and we feel he has the potential for development here.”
