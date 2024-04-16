Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and Everton 'running rule' over former Leeds United transfer target
The 24-year-old, a graduate of the Hammers academy, was heavily linked with Leeds during the January transfer window. A right-back by trade, Johnson was said to be of interest to Leeds following the end of Djed Spence’s loan spell.
Luke Ayling also left Leeds in January but the Whites did not restore depth in the right-back department by signing Johnson, instead landing Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley.
Johnson did not depart West Ham in January but looks set for a summer move, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. According to HITC, Tottenham, Wolves, Everton and Aston Villa are all running the rule over the defender.
He is said to have turned down opportunities to extend his time at the London Stadium, suggesting his lengthy association with West Ham could be coming to an end. Clubs in Germany, Italy and France are also said to have been in touch with Johnson’s representatives.
The former England youth international has been a bit-part player for West Ham this season, making four starts over the course of 20 league outings.
He was not the only defender linked with Leeds during the January window, with Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams among those to have been named as a target. Williams is also now being linked with a summer move, with Newcastle United said to be monitoring the Wales international.
