Having qualified for the Champions League last season, this term has been a frustrating one for the Magpies. It appears unlikely they will secure another top four finish, therefore a summer of shrewd business appears vital.

According to the Daily Mirror, former Huddersfield star Emile Smith Rowe is being eyed by Newcastle. A bit-part player for Arsenal, the England-capped star is familiar with the John Smith’s Stadium having enjoyed a productive loan spell there in the 2019/20 campaign.

Forest defender Neco Williams is also said to on Newcastle’s radar, after being heavily linked with Leeds during the January window. A graduate of Liverpool’s academy, Wales international Williams has made 24 appearances in the Premier League this season.

Neco Williams was linked with Leeds United in January and is now said to be on Newcastle United's radar - as is Emile Smith Rowe. Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Daniel Farke had lost Djed Spence and Luke Ayling within the same month, leaving Leeds light in the right-back department, but his ranks were bolstered with the deadline day loan capture of Connor Roberts.