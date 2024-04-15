Newcastle United 'monitoring' ex-Huddersfield Town man, former Leeds United target and Leicester City star
Having qualified for the Champions League last season, this term has been a frustrating one for the Magpies. It appears unlikely they will secure another top four finish, therefore a summer of shrewd business appears vital.
According to the Daily Mirror, former Huddersfield star Emile Smith Rowe is being eyed by Newcastle. A bit-part player for Arsenal, the England-capped star is familiar with the John Smith’s Stadium having enjoyed a productive loan spell there in the 2019/20 campaign.
Forest defender Neco Williams is also said to on Newcastle’s radar, after being heavily linked with Leeds during the January window. A graduate of Liverpool’s academy, Wales international Williams has made 24 appearances in the Premier League this season.
Leeds were said to be interested in Williams and were also linked with Ben Johnson of West Ham United, with right-back an area in which the club wished to strengthen.
Daniel Farke had lost Djed Spence and Luke Ayling within the same month, leaving Leeds light in the right-back department, but his ranks were bolstered with the deadline day loan capture of Connor Roberts.
Newcastle are also said to have eyes on Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as well as Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White.
