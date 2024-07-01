Leeds United and Sheffield United target issues West Ham farewell and joins Ipswich Town
The 24-year-old has been at the centre of transfer speculation since the winter window, when he entered the final six months of his contract at West Ham. The Hammers have reportedly tried to keep Johnson, who was nurtured within their academy, but he has now officially left for Ipswich.
The Tractor Boys appear to have seen off a lot of competition, as Johnson has been linked with an array of clubs.
Leeds have repeatedly been credited with interest in the defender, while the likes of Sheffield United, Everton and Southampton have also been mentioned as potential suitors.
Johnson has issued an emotional farewell message to West Ham supporters, as his exit has brought the curtain down on a lengthy association with the club.
Via the West Ham website, he said: “Hello everyone, thank you to everyone associated with West Ham United for supporting me over the last 17 years and developing me into a first-team player.
“I have been blessed to have come through the Academy of Football and to play for the first team in the Premier League, domestic cups and in European competitions.
“I just want to be known and remembered for my time at West Ham for having played with a smile on my face and having really enjoyed my football. That’s really important to me.
“I would say the most special memory I have is winning the UEFA Europa Conference League. To be involved in a European trophy win doesn’t come around frequently, so to be around and be part of it, and to be able to achieve that with West Ham was incredible.
“My dreams were exceeded by what happened two seasons ago and I’m just so, so pleased I did it as a West Ham player. I’ll never forget that night. I wish West Ham every success for the upcoming season under the new head coach and of course I’m going to miss all my teammates and the staff, along with the supporters.
“West Ham will always be a part of my life which I’ll remember with fondness and a lot of love. I’ve developed into a young man and better player because of West Ham, so finally a huge thank you to the club! See you all soon, Johno.”
