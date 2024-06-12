Leeds United, Everton and Wolves potentially dealt transfer blow as West Ham table offer
The Hammers academy graduate is out of contract at the end of the month and has been linked with an array of clubs in recent months. Leeds are among those reportedly keen, as are Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.
However, it appears there is a chance Johnson stays put and brings transfer speculation to an abrupt end. According to The Athletic, West Ham have offered the 24-year-old a new and improved five-year deal.
Johnson has previously rebuffed West Ham in their efforts to keep him, therefore it remains possible that he does so again. If he does, he will be available to snap up as a free agent.
A right-back by trade, Johnson has accumulated 109 senior appearances for his boyhood club since emerging on the scene in 2019. He is a former England under-21 international, although has not made a senior debut for the Three Lions.
The list of clubs to have been linked with Johnson is a long one and The Athletic have claimed there is interest from Rangers and Crystal Palace. Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with interest, as have Southampton and Ipswich Town.
Sheffield United were linked with the defender in January, but a move to South Yorkshire did not materialise.
