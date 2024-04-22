A product of the Hammers academy, Johnson was heavily linked with Leeds during the January transfer window as the Whites hunted a new right-back. Djed Spence’s loan spell at Elland Road was cut short and Luke Ayling left for Middlesbrough on loan, but a deal for Johnson was not done.

Instead, Leeds secured the loan signing of Connor Roberts from Burnley on the final day of the window. However, according to the Sunday Mirror, Leeds have maintained an interest in the former England under-21 international.

Leeds’ Championship promotion race rivals, Southampton and Ipswich, are also said to be interested in the 24-year-old. West Ham boss David Moyes is reportedly keen to retain Johnson, although the defender is just months away from the end of his contract.

There has also been speculation regarding interest from the Premier League, with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers said to be interested in the defender.

Johnson has been in and out of the West Ham side this season, managing just four league starts. His lack of action could prove crucial when it comes to making a decision on his future, especially considering the likes of Leeds may be able to offer regular football.

Daniel Farke has deployed Archie Gray at right-back for most of the season, with Ayling and Rasmus Kristensen out on loan and seemingly not in the picture at Elland Road.