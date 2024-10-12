Chelsea legend 'in talks' with Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday's Championship rivals
The Bluebirds sit rock-bottom of the Championship table on just five points after a dismal start to the season. In an attempt to arrest their troubles, the club parted company with manager Erol Bulut.
Omer Riza has taken the reins temporarily and an array of names have been linked with the post. Among those to have been reported as a potential option for the club is former Middlesbrough and Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray.
However, it appears Cardiff may be going a different direction with London World claiming Makelele is speaking to the club.
A Premier League legend in his playing days, Makelele was a key figure for Chelsea and is considered to have redefined the defensive midfield role. Until recently, he was in charge of Greek side Asteras Tripolis.
Cardiff’s search for a new manager is thought to have been narrowed down to a list that features the likes of Makelele and Reading boss Ruben Selles.
In a recent interview with London World, Makelele said: "I’ll see what’s coming next. I want to make players progress.
“I’m happy when I see managers like Arteta, Guardiola, and Klopp - they make mistakes, but they understand how to help players grow into big players. Every big player needs their teammates to win games and progress."
