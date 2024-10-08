Cardiff City next manager: Former Middlesbrough and Sunderland boss 'sounded out'
The Bluebirds have endured a dismal start to the Championship season and are currently propping up the table with just five points.
Erol Bulut was dismissed last month, although the club have not yet appointed a permanent successor. Since his exit, Omer Riza has been in temporary charge.
According to The Mirror, Mowbray is on Cardiff’s list of potential options. Cardiff owner Vincent Tan tends to appoint younger managers, although is thought to be exploring all options as he looks to get his next appointment right.
The 60-year-old was most recently in charge of Birmingham City before he had to step away from the role for health reasons.
In his resignation statement, Mowbray said: “Once I have fully recovered and have spent some quality time with my family, I intend to make a return to football management at the appropriate moment.”
There are few out-of-work managers boasting more experience than Mowbray, who counts the likes of Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Celtic among his former clubs.
A stalwart for Middlesbrough in his playing days, he returned to the Riverside as manager in 2010 and led the club for three years.
