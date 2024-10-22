Cheltenham Town v Bradford City: Graham Alexander sends warning as sickness bug lingers

A SICKNESS bug is complicating Bradford City's team selections so manager Graham Alexander has told those who have avoided it there are no excuses for not being ready to face Cheltenham Town.

Alexander was forced into a late reshuffle when illness ruled Neill Byrne out at Tranmere Rovers after being named on the team-sheet.

It struck again at home to Gillingham on Saturday, with Jay Benn missing and others playing through. One of them, Tyreik Wright, suffered the double whammy of a tight hamstring during the first half.

So it would be no surprise if the Bantams are unable to pick the team Alexander would like to at Cheltenham on Tuesday.

“We had three missing (in training) last Tuesday, three more on Wednesday and then another couple towards the end of the week,” he revealed.

“Tyreik was one of those, so I didn’t want to risk it when he got a tight hamstring. I knew his levels had been depleted during the week and there was a long time to go in the game.“It’s gone through the squad a little bit. That made Saturday’s win even better for me.

“Different people get affected in different ways and I think it’s hit some players harder.

“Byrner was not so great for three or four days. Tyler (Smith) had it for a day then he was fine.

COMPLICATIONS: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander

“We’ll see who we’ve got when we travel down. We might have to change the team a little bit depending on the quick turnaround. Saturday would have taken it out a few of the boys who had been ill.”

So everyone not feeling under the weather must be prepared.

“We have to be ready," said Alexander. "There are no excuses. Nobody cares whatever mood you’re in, you’ve just got to be ready to perform.