Chiedoze Ogbene - how close did Rotherham United come to losing star forward in January

Chiedozie Ogbene, Rotherham’s Republic of Ireland international forward, is out of contract at the end of this season, and much like with the Barlaser situation, Millers fans were braced to lose Ogbene to a team higher up the Championship food chain in January.
That was what happened with club captain Barlaser, although Middlesbrough’s pursuit of the midfielder was known for a long time.
Rotherham manager Matt Taylor revealed ahead of Saturday’s Championship game with Sheffield United, that aside from bids that fell well short of the club’s valuation in the middle of the month, there was no real genuine interest backed up by hard cash for the 25-year-old who has scored seven goals in 27 appearances this season.
"There were no late bids, a lot of interest in the middle of the window, which we spoke to Cheo about,” confirmed Taylor.
"I cannot compliment Cheo enough about how open and honest he’s been with us in terms of his expectations, where he wants his ultimate destination to be, whether that’s this window or the end of the season.
"We were really comfortable with how the window panned out for Cheo, probably less dramatic than it might seem on the outside.
"We were comfortable in the last couple of weeks that if something dramatic changed in terms of the figures that were being put to us for someone of his ilk, then we were comfortable with him staying at this football club."
Rotherham brought in seven new faces in January – although they have lost Sean Morrison to a season-ending injury – and Taylor believes that played a part in Ogbene’s form during the month and will increase his determination to keep the club in the Championship this season.
"I’m looking forward to what he can produce these next 18 games,” said Taylor. “He’s been excellent these last couple of games, he’s fully focused and there’s a brightness about him.
"He’s been motivated and re-encouraged by the bodies we’ve been able to bring in, so hopefully there’s less pressure on Cheo.
"We know his situation at the end of the season but now hopefully it won’t just be a case of is Cheo our only attacking outlet. Hopefully we can not offset with the other players we’ve brought in.”