Former Leeds United and Bradford City midfielder Chris Kamara is set to make a return to live reporting on Boxing Day.

North Yorkshire-born ‘Kammy’ enjoyed a lengthy playing career and also represented Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

He led Bradford and Stoke City as a manager but is arguably best-known for his years as a correspondent on popular Sky Sports show ‘Soccer Saturday’.

His rapport with Jeff Stelling and ability to blend football with comedy made him a favourite among viewers.

Chris Kamars is set to be part of Amazon Prime Video's Boxing Day coverage. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In March 2022, he was diagnosed with apraxia of speech, a rare neurological disorder which slows down his speech and thought processes.

He left his role at Sky Sports at the end of the 2021/22 season but is now set to be reunited with Stelling as part of Amazon Prime Video’s Premier League coverage.

Kamara will be on reporting duty on Boxing Day, covering Tottenham Hotspur’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Writing on X, he said: “Best phone call ever this afternoon inviting me to do the Forest v Spurs game on Boxing Day, reporting back to the Unbelievable Jeff Stelling in the studio.

“I thought I was done, so it’s a big thank you Amazon. I’m back.”